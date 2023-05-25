Jim Jordan says 'power of the purse' will be used against misbehaving FBI

By Harold Hutchison

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Thursday the “power of the purse” could be used to address the FBI’s refusal to produce a subpoenaed document involving allegations of criminal activity by then-Vice President Joe Biden as well as other perceived abuses by the agency.

“Where we ultimately have authority is the power of the purse… you are not going to get money for certain things, you can’t use money for certain things, we are going to restrict the amount, the overall amount, we may cut how much goes there,” Jordan told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “We have to look at all those factors.”

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI May 3, demanding the agency produce a document detailing what a whistleblower said were details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and Biden. The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena May 3 to FBI Director Christopher Wray for FD-1023 forms created in June 2020 that mention Biden, but the FBI has refused to hand over the document.

Bartiromo asked Jordan what could be on the chopping block for the FBI, which has faced accusations that the agency has become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings and was involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter. Journalist Michael Schellenberger reported that the FBI paid Twitter almost $3.5 million to reimburse the company for time spent responding to requests from the agency, and contacted Twitter about potential leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post reporting on the contents of a laptop Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop.

“Here is an easy one: They want a new facility that’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, no way. No way we should sign off on that. So there’s one easy one right off the bat,” Jordan told Bartiromo. “Then we should say, no funds in this appropriation can be used in any way to retaliate against whistleblowers. We should put other restrictions on them. If you are doing any type of encouraging Big Tech to censor, you can’t use taxpayer money for that. We should put all kinds of what we call riders, language that limits how they spend American tax dollars.”

