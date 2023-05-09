John the Baptist's burial site to be saved in Israel

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- On Sunday, the Israeli government voted to approve $8.8 million in funding to restore and develop the archaeological park of Sebastia which, in Biblical times, was called Shomron, serving as the capital of the northern Kingdom of Israel and later, became the burial site of John the Baptist.

The proposal was submitted by Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, Tourism Minister Haim Katz, and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu. The move is intended to save the archaeologically significant site from predation by the Palestinian Authority which is trying to take control of the site illegally, according to a report in Haaretz. The proposal stated that the PA recently “declared Sebastia a Palestinian heritage site and promotes illegal and destructive activity in the area with the aim of taking over the place,” while “severely damaging the antiquities at the site.”

The plans include building an access road, establishing a tourism center at the site, and increasing law enforcement in the area to prevent illegal PA construction. The Nature and Parks Authority will formulate within 60 days a plan for the preservation and rescue of the existing heritage assets on the site.

