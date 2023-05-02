A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Judge blocks state rule that would limit transgender care

'It has literally made me feel like a person for the first time in my life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2023 at 9:31pm
(AP) -- A Missouri judge on Monday temporarily blocked a unique rule that would require adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order barring enforcement of Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rule until May 15 unless she extends it. She scheduled a May 11 hearing on the lawsuit challenging the rule.

In her ruling, Ribaudo wrote that those suing to block the rule would “be subjected to immediate and irreparable loss, damage or injury if the Attorney General is permitted to enforce the Emergency Rule, and its broad, sweeping provisions were implemented without further fact-finding or evidence.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
