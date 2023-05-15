King Charles said to signal interest in a trip to Israel

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The UK's King Charles III has reportedly signaled interest in a trip to Israel, which would make him the first British monarch to visit the Jewish state.

The British Daily Mail on Sunday quoted a diplomatic source who said that the king has “made it clear in recent years that he is not afraid to go to Israel and will not allow being the monarch prevent him from returning in that role.”

Conservative politician Lord Polak, who previously served as director of Conservative Friends of Israel, told the Mail that initial preparations for the trip were already underway.

