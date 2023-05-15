A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
King Charles said to signal interest in a trip to Israel

Visit would be the first by a sitting British monarch

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2023 at 8:47pm
Britian's Prince Charles, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The UK's King Charles III has reportedly signaled interest in a trip to Israel, which would make him the first British monarch to visit the Jewish state.

The British Daily Mail on Sunday quoted a diplomatic source who said that the king has “made it clear in recent years that he is not afraid to go to Israel and will not allow being the monarch prevent him from returning in that role.”

Conservative politician Lord Polak, who previously served as director of Conservative Friends of Israel, told the Mail that initial preparations for the trip were already underway.

Read the full story ›

