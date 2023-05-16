Kirk Cameron and Franklin Graham team up to spread the 'voice of God's truth'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor Kirk Cameron and evangelist Franklin Graham teamed up over the weekend for a special stop on Cameron’s BRAVE Story Hour tour, with events Saturday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, attracting 1,000 people.

What resulted were two sold-out book-reading occasions filled with faith, patriotism, and family values.

It was great to welcome Kirk Cameron to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte today to read his children’s book “As You Grow” to kids and their families at two events. Then, hundreds of people lined up to meet Kirk and have him sign one of his books. I appreciate that Kirk takes… pic.twitter.com/qKrpEcFBDc — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 13, 2023

Cameron was greeted by Graham and his staff, with the evangelist opening the event in prayer before the actor read his children’s book, “As You Grow.” Cameron also led the procession with songs like “God Bless America,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and a delivery of the Pledge of Allegiance.

