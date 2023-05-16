A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kirk Cameron and Franklin Graham team up to spread the 'voice of God's truth'

'Take a stand for what's right'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2023 at 9:20pm
Evangelist Franklin Graham and actor Kirk Cameron (Courtesy Twitter / Franklin Graham)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Actor Kirk Cameron and evangelist Franklin Graham teamed up over the weekend for a special stop on Cameron’s BRAVE Story Hour tour, with events Saturday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, attracting 1,000 people.

What resulted were two sold-out book-reading occasions filled with faith, patriotism, and family values.

Cameron was greeted by Graham and his staff, with the evangelist opening the event in prayer before the actor read his children’s book, “As You Grow.” Cameron also led the procession with songs like “God Bless America,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and a delivery of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Read the full story ›

