Kohl's and Target poured cash into LGBT group pushing secret gender transitions for kids

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Target and Kohl’s, two major children’s clothing retailers, have both made sizable donations to GLSEN, an LGBT activist group that promotes gender ideology and child gender transitions in schools.

GLSEN creates teacher trainings, school curricula and school policy guides that promote gender ideology to young children. Target has given GLSEN more than $2 million, according to Fox News, and Kohl’s donated $35,000 to the group in 2022.

GLSEN’s goal is to make K-12 schools a safe place for LGBT students by preventing bullying and harassment, according to its website. In practice this has meant encouraging teachers to use children’s preferred names and pronouns while keeping students’ transgender identity a secret from parents, along with numerous other policy recommendations supporting youth gender transitions.

“Students may not be ready for their parents or guardians to know about their gender identity or expression, or that they are expressing their affirmed gender in school. Before contacting the parent or guardian of a transgender or nonbinary student, school staff should clarify with the student whether to use their gender affirming name and the pronouns that correspond to their gender identity, or whether to use their legal name when corresponding with a parent/guardian,” a GLSEN guide from 2022 read. “Disclosure should be driven by the needs and safety of the transgender or nonbinary student, with an emphasis on privacy.”

The organization encourages teachers to incorporate LGBT language into all subjects, including math, by using examples such as “Miguel and their dads love to draw with chalk” in math problems. It also supports participation in youth sports teams based on one’s gender identity rather than biological sex.

Kohl’s also gave $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a transgender activist group, in 2019; a spokesman for the organization said the gift would allow them to “support more LGBTQ youth than ever before.”

Kohl’s is currently facing calls for a boycott over the store’s pride merchandise for children, which includes multiple baby onesies and a baby bib with gay and transgender pride-themed slogans and graphics. Target has lost $9 billion in market value this month amid protests over the brand’s pride merchandise, which also included children’s clothing.

Target and Kohl’s did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

