A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Money WorldTHE REST OF THE STORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Kosher electricity,' canceled flights on Sabbath renew concerns of religious law

Facility will store excess energy produced on weekdays so it can be used on 7th day of week

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Colin Behrens from Pixabay)

(Image by Colin Behrens from Pixabay)

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- The Israeli government on Sunday approved the construction of an energy storage facility that will enable the supply of ‘kosher electricity’ to ultra-Orthodox customers on Saturdays.

The facility, to be located in the ultra-Orthodox community of in Bnei Brak, will reportedly store excess energy produced during weekdays so it can be used on Israel's Sabbath, Saturdays. In addition to providing a solution to ultra-Orthodox customers interested in “kosher electricity,” the pilot project touts the use of energy storage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by switching to renewable energies.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

One of the problems with renewable energy like solar and wind is consistency. The sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. Thus, renewable energy sources like sun and wind require a storage solution.

TRENDING: Megyn Kelly offers up new nickname for Fox News amid network's fallout for ousting Tucker

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Kosher electricity,' canceled flights on Sabbath renew concerns of religious law
WATCH: Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles coronation? Video is spooky
'Oh wow, I wanna see you bad': Religious school teacher charged with 15 child-sex crimes
Republican lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct quits
SUV driver who plowed through crowd of 18 pedestrians identified
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×