'Kosher electricity,' canceled flights on Sabbath renew concerns of religious law

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- The Israeli government on Sunday approved the construction of an energy storage facility that will enable the supply of ‘kosher electricity’ to ultra-Orthodox customers on Saturdays.

The facility, to be located in the ultra-Orthodox community of in Bnei Brak, will reportedly store excess energy produced during weekdays so it can be used on Israel's Sabbath, Saturdays. In addition to providing a solution to ultra-Orthodox customers interested in “kosher electricity,” the pilot project touts the use of energy storage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by switching to renewable energies.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

One of the problems with renewable energy like solar and wind is consistency. The sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. Thus, renewable energy sources like sun and wind require a storage solution.

TRENDING: Megyn Kelly offers up new nickname for Fox News amid network's fallout for ousting Tucker

Read the full story ›