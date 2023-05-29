A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Latest attack on Christianity: Forgiveness is BAD, a 'religious construct'

Jump-the-shark version of faith criticism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 2:04pm
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Seldom do our society’s Christophobes come up with anything new when attacking the object of their ire. Yet this rare occurrence might just have happened, in what can rightly be described as a jump-the-shark version of anti-Christian criticism: an attack on forgiveness.

At issue is a Monday Independent article titled “Miriam Toews: ‘Forgiveness is a religious construct, a means of maintaining the status quo.’” Toews, apparently, is a Canadian novelist of some repute who, having been raised in a Mennonite community, is still at close to 60 years old in a teenage rebellion phase.

The Independent article’s author, Helen Brown, describes Toews (pronounced “tayves”) as an “award-winning writer of seven bestselling novels”; this includes 2018’s Women Talking, which last year was made into a film. It was when discussing this work – which concerns the rape of more than 100 women and girls in a Bolivian Mennonite town – that Toews flayed forgiveness.

