Latest research on COVID 'vaccine' impacts

In the years and decades ahead there will be a steady stream of medical research revelations about the diverse health impacts of the mRNA COVID vaccines – actually genetic therapy actions. These vaccines did not merit government approval and should not have preempted early treatment protocols that have always been highly effective.

Below are discussions of two such revelations.

COVID vaccines may trigger leukemia

Physicians in Taiwan diagnosed a Ph-positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) occurring directly after the patient received Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 bivalent (Omicron BA.4/BA.5) booster vaccine on Jan. 3, 2023. It turns out that the 43-year-old had a total of six spike antigen exposures over the past year and a half. While the medical personnel acknowledged the challenges in declaring a causal relationship between the bivalent mRNA vaccination and Ph-positive B-cell ALL, the Taiwanese doctors clearly are concerned, proposing "that anti-spike protein immune responses could be a trigger for leukemia."

The 43-year-old woman with no problematic health record felt off immediately after the injection – with a few concerning side effects from dizziness, mild dyspnea (breathing difficulty) to an overall general malaise. Five days after the booster dose was administered, the patient's general malaise continued, along with worsening breathing problems, so she made it to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital Emergency Department in New Taipei City. Physicians at the emergency department observed no fever or respiratory symptoms, and she tested negative for COVID-19. Doctors reported tachycardia (119 beats/min) with normal blood pressure, and no abnormal bleeding, petechia or ecchymosis detected. A series of other blood tests led to the identification of acute lymphoblastic leukemia symptoms.

TRENDING: What 'IRS' now stands for

How many other cases of hematologic malignancy occurring after mRNA vaccination have occurred to date? Seven. All cases received monovalent BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccination. TrialSite notes that these are the only cases documented and that there could be more. Four of the seven cases were identified as acute myeloid leukemia. Onset of symptoms varies but on average, was four to five weeks after vaccination.

In the Taiwanese case, how fast was the onset of BCR-ABL1 Ph-positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia? An amazing five days.

What's a key premise involved in this case series that will likely not make its way into mainstream media anytime soon? That "repeated spike antigen exposures involved with COVID-19 vaccination amplify the immune cell response in a condensed period of time, thereby potentially increasing incidence of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

New study shows heart damage after COVID vaccine shot

Below are some excerpts from "Myocarditis with ventricular tachycardia following bivalent COVID-19 mRNA vaccination."

The authors report this man decompensated within a day of his fifth shot and required defibrillation, mechanical ventilation and full life support measures for myocarditis, which precipitated the cardiac arrest, conduction defects and heart failure. He stayed in the hospital over a month. The patient was an 81-year-old man.

"Two weeks before his fifth COVID-19 vaccination, no worsening of his heart failure was detected at our regular outpatient clinic. However, on the day following bivalent BNT162b2 (wild and BA.4-5) vaccination (Pfizer–BioNTech), he was rushed to our hospital with dyspnea."

"The COVID-19 vaccine is thought to cause myocarditis via direct damage by free spike protein and induction of inflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL-1β and IL-6) by the lipid nanoparticles covering the mRNA. Expression of free spike protein may increase after the initial bivalent vaccination because antibodies against the spike protein of the BA.4-5 variant are yet to be generated."

The highly regarded Dr. Peter A. McCullough made this observation about the new findings:

"I wonder how many elderly patients have died within a few days of the COVID-19 vaccine, unrecognized and not reported by families, doctors, or others. Only all-cause mortality data published in the coming months to years will give us a clue. In the meantime, all seniors should understand that even if prior shots were tolerated, the next one could be fatal."

And, of course, there have been many findings of young people dying from cardiac problems post vaccine shots.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!