Left seeks to extend voting to prisoners, noncitizens to expand base

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Fred Lucas

The Daily Signal

Inmate voting, noncitizen voting, and even mandatory voting have been among the initiatives pushed in Democrat-led jurisdictions this year to expand their voting base.

“The Left wants to normalize voter classes that nobody took seriously a generation ago—criminals, foreigners—to help them win elections,” J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, an election integrity group, told The Daily Signal.

TRENDING: 'Dislikes people of color, gays': Whoopi Goldberg rants against DeSantis

As I noted in my book, “The Myth of Voter Suppression,” Democrats long have sought to change election laws to gain a political advantage.

The nation’s capital, the District of Columbia, adopted noncitizen voting this year for local elections such as mayor and city council. Oregon lawmakers are pushing prisoner voting, while blue states on the West and East coasts are considering mandatory voting.

“The Left talks big about ‘helping everyone vote,’ but for at least the past decade, they’ve focused all their efforts on only helping their preferred voters cast a ballot,” Hayden Ludwig, director of policy research at Restoration of America, a conservative group, told The Daily Signal in an email. “Everything from lowering the voting age to vote-by-mail and felon voting rights is geared to drive turnout among the ‘New American Majority,’ their term for the demographic groups Democrats are pinning all their hopes on.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should prisoners and noncitizens be allowed to vote? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (20 Votes)

The District of Columbia is looking to join five states—California, Illinois, Maryland, New York, and Vermont—to allow noncitizen voting in local elections for municipal offices or school boards, according to the organization Americans for Citizen Voting. A court has blocked the law from taking effect in New York City.

Democrats in the Oregon state legislature advanced a bill to make the state the third in the country to allow inmates to vote, following Vermont and Maine. The Oregon legislature is in session until June 26, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“People vote when they are in nursing homes, when they are in hospitals. People have the right to vote when they are receiving treatment for drug and alcohol abuse or mental health issues,” Democratic Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, told NBC News. “We don’t condition the right to vote. Once we start making exceptions to that, where do you stop?”

These initiatives are a power play by Democrats, said Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative at The Heritage Foundation, the parent organization of The Daily Signal.

“Prisoners were convicted because they would not abide by the laws society imposed,” von Spakovsky told The Daily Signal. “Americans decide what rules and laws are in place through the voting process.”

Democratic majorities in Connecticut and Washington state have pushed legislation for mandatory voting, which proponents call “universal civic duty voting.”

The Connecticut proposal would impose a fine for not voting, but the Washington proposal, SB 5209, lacks an enforcement mechanism.

The Connecticut legislature wraps up its session on June 7. The Washington legislature adjourned last month, but the legislation could be proposed again.

The Connecticut mandatory voting bill, HB 5704, doesn’t specify what the fine would be. The bill’s sponsor, Connecticut state Rep. Josh Elliott has said it would be a nominal fee of no more than $20.

“Connecticut residents are mandated to pay taxes, do jury duty, and abide by tomes of laws. Nearly every law we make is a mandate—a voluntary law isn’t much of a law,” Elliott wrote in an op-ed in the Connecticut Post newspaper.

“First, if you don’t vote, it would not be a criminal offense. The idea is not to create additional carceral punishment—we are looking for a sea change in how we approach our democracy,”

Elliott added. “As we go through the legislative process, we will determine what the ‘stick’ is—in Australia, the first-time offense is $20, and future offenses are $50—but this will be up for debate. Similar costs would be more punitive to those of lesser means, and that will need to be a prevalent aspect of the conversation.”

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Miles Rapoport, a Democrat, testified in favor of the legislation before a joint legislative committee that 26 countries have mandatory voting. And last year, Chile adopted it.

“The strategy of only appealing to your own base (and worse, attempting to discourage the other candidate’s base) would be counterproductive,” Rapoport told lawmakers on March 6. “If, as a candidate or a party, you know that every eligible citizen is required to vote, and therefore, everyone is listening, you need to speak to everyone and persuade them of the merits of your candidate’s ideas.”

But imposing this law in any state would clearly violate the First Amendment, argued Adams of the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

“It’s totally unconstitutional. It violates freedom of association and freedom of speech,” Adams said of mandatory voting. “It’s an insane authoritarian thing to do. Mandatory voting might conceivably even result in a stronger Republican showing, since this is a center-right country. Even if it did, it would still be an insane idea.”

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!