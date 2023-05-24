Legal action unleashed as feds hide Biden family business secrets

There have been payments to Biden family members from Russia interests.

And from Chinese interests, with a reference for 10% held by "H" for the "big guy."

And from Romania interests.

And of course all those payments to Hunter Biden from Ukraine's Burisma gas company, which was suspected of corruption.

TRENDING: PhRMA, Pfizer funded LGBT index scoring hospitals for promoting gender ideology

And there's Joe Biden's response to that situation – he traveled there as vice president and threatened to withhold $1 billion in American aid if Ukrainian officials didn't fire the prosecutor investigating the company – and potentially Hunter Biden.

Soon there may be a lot more details coming out.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will any member of the Biden family be indicted? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 40% (80 Votes) 60% (122 Votes)

It's because government watchdog Judicial Watch has sued, under the Freedom of Information Act, for Biden family records and communications.

The issue is that the National Archives is concealing some 1,567 emails, 2,501 electronic files and 445 pages of potentially responsive records, Judicial Watch said.

The action came about after the archives failed to produce "any records."

Judicial Watch has wanted "communications" involving Joe Biden, Robert Hunter Biden, James Brian Biden, Francis William "Frank" Biden or Sara Jones Biden. from 2009 to 2017.

Sought were details about "any international or domestic financial activity, including but not limited to banking and financial institutions, overseas bank accounts , credit card companies, bills, invoices, fees, agreements, financial arrangements, payments, wire transfers, contracts, QuickBooks, financial spreadsheets, business proposals, office or residential leases, rent payments, real estate transactions."

Other targets of the request for communications included Devon Archer, JiaQi Bao, Tony Bobulinski and dozens more, including a long list of companies.

The U.S. House already has released a report revealing that multiple members of the Biden family accepted $10 million from various foreign interests while Joe Biden was vice president to Barack Obama.

Since there were no apparent deliveries of any goods or services, the information has prompted concerns that the payments were for access to Joe Biden.

"Judicial Watch explained to the court that in a March letter the National Archives acknowledged receiving the FOIA request, assigned it a case number and claimed it had identified 'approximately 1,567 emails, 2,501 electronic files, and 445 pages of potentially responsive records that must be processed in order to respond to your request,'" the watchdog said.

It was House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer who released records of the Biden family showing "millions of dollars flowed from China and other foreign sources through a labyrinth of Biden family companies."

The report said, "The financial records also reveal how the Bidens used complicated transactions to hide payments from foreign nationals, including CCP-linked associates, and provide clear indications of influence peddling schemes during then-Vice President Biden’s tenure."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].