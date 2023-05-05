Legislature passes bill to allow state to take custody of children subjected to transgender treatment

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Florida legislature passed a bill that bans transgender surgeries for minors and grants jurisdiction over children receiving gender-related treatment to courts in the state. The bill will head to Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) desk, where he is expected to sign it.

The bill has been amended to include a provision granting courts "temporary emergency jurisdiction" of minors if they have been "subjected to or is threatened with being subjected to sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures." This temporary jurisdiction would play out most visibly in interstate child custody battles, according to the Poynter Institute.

SB 254 passed the Florida House by an 83-28 vote on Thursday after passing the Florida Senate by a 26-13 vote earlier in the day.

