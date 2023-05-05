Legislature passes bill to allow state to take custody of children subjected to transgender treatment

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Florida legislature passed a bill that bans transgender surgeries for minors and grants jurisdiction over children receiving gender-related treatment to courts in the state. The bill will head to Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) desk, where he is expected to sign it.
The bill has been amended to include a provision granting courts "temporary emergency jurisdiction" of minors if they have been "subjected to or is threatened with being subjected to sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures." This temporary jurisdiction would play out most visibly in interstate child custody battles, according to the Poynter Institute.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
SB 254 passed the Florida House by an 83-28 vote on Thursday after passing the Florida Senate by a 26-13 vote earlier in the day.
TRENDING: Students' U.S. history and civics grades plummet following lockdowns