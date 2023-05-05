A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Legislature passes bill to allow state to take custody of children subjected to transgender treatment

Governor expected to sign

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2023 at 2:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Florida legislature passed a bill that bans transgender surgeries for minors and grants jurisdiction over children receiving gender-related treatment to courts in the state. The bill will head to Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) desk, where he is expected to sign it.

The bill has been amended to include a provision granting courts "temporary emergency jurisdiction" of minors if they have been "subjected to or is threatened with being subjected to sex-reassignment prescriptions or procedures." This temporary jurisdiction would play out most visibly in interstate child custody battles, according to the Poynter Institute.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

SB 254 passed the Florida House by an 83-28 vote on Thursday after passing the Florida Senate by a 26-13 vote earlier in the day.

TRENDING: Students' U.S. history and civics grades plummet following lockdowns

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NBC fabricates fakes trans propaganda about mom who cared for suicidal daughter
University slammed for erasing the word 'woman' from maternity and menopause policies
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is leaving the agency
AG investigating medical center over alleged illegal child gender transitions
Legislature passes bill to allow state to take custody of children subjected to transgender treatment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×