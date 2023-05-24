'Lied continuously': Schiff could face millions in fines for Russiagate deceit

Elections have consequences. So, apparently, do lies.

Because U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has proposed a resolution in the U.S. House that would fine Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., $16 million "for his claims that former President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election."

Those claims maintained by Schiff during interviews for years – he claimed to have seen the evidence – now are all known to be lies, as the report from Special Counsel John Durham confirmed that the Russiagate scandal was based on no evidence.

In fact, it was a scheme cooked up by the Hillary Clinton campaign to distract voters from her own scandal at the time – her decision as U.S. secretary of state to put America's classified secrets on a personal, and unsecured, server.

Schiff likely was the most ardent and dedicate purveyor of the false claims that Trump was linked to Russia, repeatedly getting on network television to make the false statements.

Now Fox News explains Luna has proposed the fine for Schiff.

"The GOP conference agrees that Adam Schiff has betrayed the trust of the American people, purposely abused positions of extreme authority, lied continuously, and as such, must be held to account," Luna said. "Accordingly, the resolution requires Rep. Schiff to pay a $16 million dollar fine, half of the cost American taxpayers were forced to pay for the Russia hoax investigation."

Not only were Schiff's claims debunked by Durham, an earlier special counsel investigation of Trump by Robert Mueller found the claims without substance.

Luna charges that as the chief of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at the time, Schiff occupied a position of "extreme trust" that gave him access to sensitive information not available to other members.

In fact, when the GOP was elected to be the majority of the House, Schiff was denied any position on that committee because of his lies over the years.

"By repeatedly telling these falsehoods, Representative Schiff purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people," the resolution states.

In fact, he "lent credibility" to the Steele dossier, supported a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against Trump aide Carter Page, and publicly accused Page of being a Russian collaborator. The Steele dossier was a series of fabricated claims assembled by those in the employ of the Clinton campaign.

"Representative Schiff exploited his positions on HPSCI to encourage and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes," it states. "Representative Schiff used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars."

The resolution "censures and condemns" Schiff for "conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House" and declares that Schiff is fined $16 million.

Luna already has proposed expelling Schiff from Congress over his lies.

