London mayor left 'barely conscious' due to heart attack days after COVID booster

(INFOWARS) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed in his new book, Breathe, he suffered a heart attack during the 2021 COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Khan explained as he spoke to the COP26 crowd, “out of nowhere, I felt a knot in my chest – a kind of tightening” and he had to be “carried off the stage” while “barely conscious.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The book stated, “My shirt was drenched with sweat and I felt like I was on fire.”

TRENDING: Summer starts – should gals go sexy or modest?

Read the full story ›