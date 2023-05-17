Long-absent Sen. Feinstein: 'I've been here. I've been voting!'

Joe Biden apparently isn't the only Democrat in the federal government whose "senior moments" should be of concern.

Biden, of course, has exhibited declining mental capabilities for some time now, forgetting names, even his own location sometimes.

He's called on a deceased member of Congress to step up at a news conference, jumbled and stumbled over words and names and has been known to wander around on stages, trying to find a way off.

A former White House physician repeatedly has called for him to take a cognitive test – similar to the one President Trump passed with flying colors while he was in office – and release the results, only to be met with stonewalling by the White House.

Biden is, after all, fast approaching 81 years old.

But now, according to reports, there is growing concern over the ability of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who at 89 is well ahead of even Biden.

She recently argued with reporters who had inquired about her return to the Senate after a months-long absence because of shingles infection.

She rejected the idea that she hadn't been in attendance throughout.

"No, I've been here. I've been voting," she claimed. Confusingly, she added, "Please. You either know or don't know."

She had been absent since February before her return just days ago.

The Daily Mail explained she "FORGETS about two-and-a-half-month shingles absence."



The report said she was asked by a Slate reporter how she was feeling.

"Oh, I'm feeling fine. I have a problem with the leg."

In fact, she's used a wheelchair since her return.

Then she was asked "about what the response had been from her colleagues since her return and gave an odd answer," the report said.

"No, I haven't been gone. You should follow the — I haven't been gone. I've been working," she claimed.

Do you mean working for home, senator?

"No, I've been here. I've been voting…"

The Daily Mail commented, "Now, there is more concern for Feinstein, whose physical and mental capacity has deteriorated in recent years, after she appeared to forget that she had been absent the past two and a half months."

