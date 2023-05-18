Look at the fear the 10 Commandments cause – in Texas!

"Thou shalt not post the Ten Commandments"

– Headline: The Dallas Morning New

"Ten Commandments in schools violates church-state separation"

– Headline: San Antonio Report

"The Ten Commandments Bill: Thou shalt not play favorites"

– Headline: Austin American-Statesman

"Misguided attempt to put Ten Commandments in school will cost Texas"

– Headline: Dallas Morning News

"Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under bill passed by Texas Senate"

– Headline: The Texas Tribune

Why is it the greatest set of laws, which the Holy God handed down on Mount Sinai, causing such consternation in 2023?

Is it because they might be taken seriously? The fact they still offer us the greatest supernatural and divine wisdom? That they still offer us truth with a capital T?

That's why they engender abject fear and loathing among the know-it-all press..

And why are the Ten Commandments so controversial today – at a time when our nation is so lawless? Mass shootings of citizens occur every weekend. Children are murdered every day. Our streets are filled with blood.

The Texas Legislature is trying to remind people today of the Ten Commandments. That's all. They are not trying to impose them on anyone.

And neither are we at WND.

In these difficult times for America when so much evil abounds – and where more and more people "call evil good and good evil" – a new national billboard campaign is being launched, featuring the Ten Commandments. The campaign is intended to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the wickedness and corruption that abound in America today.

The campaign is a project of WND.com, the pioneering Christian online journalism organization founded in 1997.

This will be a hard campaign for WND to wage alone. We conducted a successful Ten Commandments billboard campaign 10 years ago (see photos below), but since then we have been "canceled," attacked, mocked, lied about, suppressed, demonetized and blacklisted by Big Tech and other entities, threatened with extinction because we try to follow God's ways as a Christian news source. Nevertheless, we are now stepping out in faith in the One True God to ask for help in making His Commandments – not His suggestions – more widely known and thought about during this time of dire need. God's Ten Commandments are, after all, the glue that holds Western civilization together.

With that in mind, we plan – with the help of like-minded and like-spirited partners – to erect Ten Commandments billboards, hopefully a great many of them, around the country in a move that is sure to annoy the ascendant godless Left in all its forms.

The goal is two-fold: to prick the consciences of believers and non-believers alike, and to confront Americans with the basis of all their laws, as handed down by God at Mount Sinai, in hopes they will repent of their sins and turn back to their Creator.

America has never needed a campaign like this as badly as it does right now.

The Ten Commandments have been banished from America's public schools. They've been banished from her courtrooms and law schools. They've even been banished from some of the nation's churches and synagogues. And look what has become of America in their absence.

It's time to roll them out again – on highways and byways, in big cities and small towns, so that no one is without excuse as to the moral code God has given His children, and to bring this nation to repentance and, hopefully, to genuine revival and renewal.

The hour is late. Can you give as little as $25 to this cause, which should appeal to all Christians and Jews, all worshipers of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, to erect the messages on public billboards from coast to coast? How about $25 once a month? If you are able to give more, even much more, that would be wonderful and would ensure our success.

America desperately needs a reminder of Who guides the universe and the affairs of men and what He requires of His children. Americans need awareness of their sins before they can repent of them. And until that happens, America's fate has been cast to the wind. America needs the Ten Commandments – they need to be seen dramatically and boldly throughout this country.

II Chronicles 7:14 says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

But if Americans don't understand their sin, which is defined by the Ten Commandments, how can they turn from their wicked ways? And how will God hear them and heal their land?

Please respond today by prayerfully contributing to this campaign to help spark real spiritual revival in what has long been the greatest nation on earth.

