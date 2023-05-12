A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Here's what it looks like at the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 expires

Some migrants feared it could be harder to stay on American soil

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 expires

U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 expires

(SF GATE) – From the Rio Grande Valley in Texas to San Diego and Tijuana, many migrants gathered along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border questioned when or whether they would cross into the United States to seek asylum once pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 ended.

Some migrants who had traveled from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Central America feared it could be harder for them to stay on U.S. soil with the restrictions lifted.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Here are some of the stories from along the 1,950-mile (3,140-kilometer) international boundary.

TRENDING: 'Ridiculous': New bank fees to cover bailouts could be passed on to customers

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Babies who have DNA from 3 different people born in the U.K.
Celebrity survivalist completely recants vegan lifestyle
Top doctors blast feds for suppressing science of COVID natural immunity
FDA approves genetically modified pork for supermarket shelves
Child denied transplant over vaccination status
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×