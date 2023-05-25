Machete-waving prof charged with menacing, harassment

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

The former college professor who threatened a New York Post reporter with a machete surrendered to the New York Police Department (NYPD) Thursday morning, the NYPD confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Shellyne Rodriguez held a machete to Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s neck when he visited her apartment following a viral video that showed her cursing at pro-life students at Hunter College in New York City, where she was formerly employed as an adjunct assistant professor. She was charged with menacing and harassment, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred when Rodriguez emerged from her apartment and held the blade to Fenton’s neck after he identified himself as a journalist, the New York Post reported. A spokesperson for Rodriguez told ARTnews that neither Fenton nor the photographer with him had identified themselves, and the former professor alleged she was scared for her safety after the video of her confronting the pro-life students went viral.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Rodriguez followed Fenton and the photographer out to the street with the machete after they left the building and kicked Fenton in the shins, according to the Post. She had told the pair to “get the f--- off the block.”

Hunter College confirmed on Tuesday that the professor was fired “effective immediately” and that it “strongly condemns the unacceptable actions.” Rodriguez told ARTnews that the school “capitulated” to “racists, white nationalists and misogynists.”

Rodriguez did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

