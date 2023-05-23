A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major film studio acquires distribution rights to hit Bible series 'The Chosen'

'We'll continue to do what we do best unabated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 22, 2023 at 9:50pm
A scene from 'The Chosen' (Courtesy photo)

(FAITHWIRE) -- “The Chosen” has found a new home as filming for the hit Bible series’ fourth season is underway.

Lionsgate, the Canadian-American film studio, has acquired worldwide distribution rights to all seasons of the Christian series, created by writer, director, and producer Dallas Jenkins.

“Lionsgate is perfect for us,” said the show-runner in a statement shared with CBN’s Faithwire. “They’re strong and experienced in the areas we’re not, but they also understand what’s unique about us and will protect that. We’ll continue to do what we do best unabated, and they’ll expand our efforts with their tremendous distribution team.”

Read the full story ›

