Major movie studio has Dylan Mulvaney promoting struggling new teen film

'It's the iconic story we all love finally on the big screen!'

Published May 16, 2023 at 7:00pm
Published May 16, 2023 at 7:00pm
(Image by Amit Kumar from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- As the movie adaptation of "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" struggles at the box office, the film's makers partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney with a paid promotion.

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" was a coming-of-age novel written by Judy Blume that was published in 1970. While the Lionsgate film has a star-studded cast, it appears to have floundered at the box office so far.

Hollywood In Toto editor Christian Toto reported on Monday that the film "earned just $16 million after three weeks of release, and the drama shed more than 900 screens over the weekend." The movie's budget is reportedly $30 million.

WND News Services
