Majority says Biden has committed 'high crimes and misdemeanors'

A majority of Americans have seen evidence that Joe Biden has committed "high crimes and misdemeanors" in office, qualifying him for impeachment by Congress, according to a new poll.

Rasmussen Reports said, "Less than a third of voters expect Congress to impeach President Joe Biden, even though a majority suspect Biden has committed impeachable offenses as president."

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 53% of Likely U.S. voters believe that, since becoming president, Biden has committed high crimes and misdemeanors that would justify Congress impeaching him, including 38% who say it’s Very Likely," the report said.

Only 39% "don’t think it is likely Biden has committed impeachable offenses as president, including 28% who say it’s Not At All Likely," Rasmussen said.

The survey of 996 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on May 11 and 14-15, 2023 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

The Daily Mail reported, "The poll comes as Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman, introduced articles of impeachment against the president over the migrant crisis at the southern border."

Pollster Mark Mitchell explained, "Negative opinions about Biden scandals have definitely been gathering steam."

The report said no president ever has been removed directly because of impeachment. Richard Nixon resigned and Andrew Jackson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were impeached in the House but not convicted in the Senate.

Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in fact, orchestrated two failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against Trump, both on grounds so weak that in one case, the House never even bothered to consider any evidence, making them both wholly political.

House Republicans at this point are, in fact, investigating the wide range of scandals involving the Biden clan. A House report just days ago confirmed the family members had been sent $10 million by overseas interests at a time when Joe Biden was vice president.

For such massive payments, however, there appeared to be no return of any goods or services, lending support to critics' contention that the family was running a massive "pay-for-play" access selling scheme.

The report said: "Survey respondents were asked about wrongdoing since Biden was sworn in to office more than two years ago. The pollsters did not specify which misconduct Biden was accused of — but the survey comes as Georgia firebrand Greene introduced articles of impeachment against the president over the border crisis."

Greene has charged the "head of this America-last executive branch that has been working since January 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country."

She accused him of opening the southern border and allowing a migrant invasion.

