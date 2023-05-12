A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man arrested for holding 'God bless the homeless vets' sign sues city

Allegedly violated city's anti-panhandling policy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Man arrested for holding 'God bless the homeless vets' sign sues city (video screenshot)

Man arrested for holding 'God bless the homeless vets' sign sues city (video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A U.S. Army veteran and former truck driver has filed a lawsuit against a city in Georgia after he was arrested for holding a sign that read “God bless the homeless Vets.”

Jeff Gray filed two lawsuits on Tuesday over being reportedly harassed for carrying the sign, with one suit being against the city of Alpharetta while the other was against Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The suit against Alpharetta was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, and named as defendants Arick Furr and Harold Shoffeitt, both of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

TRENDING: 3 ways to bring people to God and religion

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







District offers to return teachers fired for refusing COVID shots their jobs again
Man arrested for holding 'God bless the homeless vets' sign sues city
Biden DOJ sides with Christian charity battling city over right to feed homeless
Holy Land theme park demolished after group spent $130 million on project
Clothing made from fungi-based 'mushroom leather' could repair itself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×