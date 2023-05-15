Man gives out Constitutions, gets arrested, now sees big 180 pulled

A school in Arizona abruptly has done a 180, deciding now that to hand out copies of the U.S. Constitution actually is all right.

A report from Liberty Justice Center said the state has dropped all claims against former Arizona State student Tim Tizon.

He was arrested and convicted of trespassing earlier for handing out copies of the Constitution to other students at the Tempe campus in March 2022.

He was representing the campus Young Americans for Liberty student group at the time.

He was convicted in the University Lakes Justice Court and ordered to pay a fine and perform community service.

However, the Liberty Justice Center joined his case, filing an appeal on his behalf.

"Rather than defend the obvious violation of Tizon’s First Amendment rights, the state filed a court motion announcing that it would drop the charges, vacating Tizon’s conviction and sentence," the organization confirmed.

"Free speech is the cornerstone of American values," said Tizon, in a statement released by his lawyers. "It is refreshing to see that the Arizona justice system finally recognizes this after more than a year of wrongful prosecution."

JP Kirby, a spokesman for YAL, said, "Arizona State has used its speech and assembly restrictions to harass activists such as Tim for years. ASU officials showed how much more the school values its own bureaucratic processes than the freedom of its students. I'm glad to see the state acknowledge that Tim's rights outweigh the school's desire to prosecute a student trying to share the Constitution with his classmates."

When the case arose, reports said Tizon had set up a table on the school campus while distributing the pamphlets.

He was reportedly told the setup violated the school’s “reservation policy” and that he had to remain in a designated free speech zone located in an isolated part of campus.

