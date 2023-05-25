Man who put feet on Pelosi's desk on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

(BREITBART) – The Arkansas man who put his feet on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) desk during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Found guilty in January this year on eight counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, a federal judge sentenced Richard “Bigo” Barnett to four and half years in prison after prosecutors requested he’d be given more than seven years followed by three years of supervised release.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“He was ultimately sentenced to four and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release,” noted Fox News.

TRENDING: Has Ben Crump defamed one white person too many?

Read the full story ›