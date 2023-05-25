A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man who put feet on Pelosi's desk on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

Felony charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:34pm
Outside during the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot (Wikimedia Commons)

(BREITBART) – The Arkansas man who put his feet on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) desk during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Found guilty in January this year on eight counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, a federal judge sentenced Richard “Bigo” Barnett to four and half years in prison after prosecutors requested he’d be given more than seven years followed by three years of supervised release.

“He was ultimately sentenced to four and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release,” noted Fox News.

Read the full story ›

