A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man with the world's longest nose dies at 75

Frequently boasted how he was 'blessed' to have record-breaking snout

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:30pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Mehmet Ozyurek (video screenshot)

Mehmet Ozyurek (video screenshot)

(BREEZY SCROLL) – Mehmet Ozyurek, the longest-nose Guinness World Record (GWR) holder, died at the age of 75. GWR stated on its website that it is “saddened” by Mr. Ozyurek’s death. The Turkish man’s nose measured 3.46 inches, and GWR verified the record in November 2021. Mr. Ozyurek has previously been given the title of the longest nose on a live person (male) twice, once in 2001 on the set of ‘Guinness World Records: Primetime in Los Angeles’ and again in 2010 on the set of ‘Lo Show del Record’ in Italy. Mr. Ozyurek was widely known and adored for his zeal for life, and he frequently boasted of how he was “blessed” to have a record-breaking nose, according to GWR.

His last rituals were performed in his hometown of Artvin.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Mr. Ozyurek became unwell and suffered a heart attack, according to GWR, and he was due to have surgery. Doctors attempted to save him, but their attempts were futile.

TRENDING: Trump promises to make adopting children a top priority in 2nd term

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Church of Scotland's membership dropped by half since 2000
193 congregations to leave United Methodist Church over same-sex issues
No. 1 in DVD sales 'Jesus Revolution' totally 'caught Hollywood off guard'
World War II vet, 101, walks at graduation 80 years after missing ceremony to join Army
Ancient shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×