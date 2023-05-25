Man with the world's longest nose dies at 75

(BREEZY SCROLL) – Mehmet Ozyurek, the longest-nose Guinness World Record (GWR) holder, died at the age of 75. GWR stated on its website that it is “saddened” by Mr. Ozyurek’s death. The Turkish man’s nose measured 3.46 inches, and GWR verified the record in November 2021. Mr. Ozyurek has previously been given the title of the longest nose on a live person (male) twice, once in 2001 on the set of ‘Guinness World Records: Primetime in Los Angeles’ and again in 2010 on the set of ‘Lo Show del Record’ in Italy. Mr. Ozyurek was widely known and adored for his zeal for life, and he frequently boasted of how he was “blessed” to have a record-breaking nose, according to GWR.

His last rituals were performed in his hometown of Artvin.

Mr. Ozyurek became unwell and suffered a heart attack, according to GWR, and he was due to have surgery. Doctors attempted to save him, but their attempts were futile.

