Martha Stewart, 81, lands Sports Illustrated cover as she poses in daring swimsuit

(FOX NEWS) -- Martha Stewart has made history as the oldest woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.

Stewart, 81, posed in a daring swimsuit as she revealed how she prepped for the photo shoot.

"I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months," Stewart said during the "Today" show. "I went to Pilates every other day and that was great; I'm still going to Pilates every other day 'cause it's so great. And I just, I live a clean life anyway – good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

