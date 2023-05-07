A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mass shooting at Texas mall, multiple casualties

Shooter killed by police

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2023 at 8:04pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Texas officials responded to a shooting that killed multiple people at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon.

Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that Allen Police Department officers were on the scene. Multiple people were killed, though the exact number is not known.

Police chief Brian Harvey said at a Saturday evening presser that a police officer was on an unrelated call nearby when gunshots erupted at Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 p.m.

Read the full story ›

