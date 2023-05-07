Mass shooting at Texas mall, multiple casualties

(FOX NEWS) – Texas officials responded to a shooting that killed multiple people at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon.

Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that Allen Police Department officers were on the scene. Multiple people were killed, though the exact number is not known.

Police chief Brian Harvey said at a Saturday evening presser that a police officer was on an unrelated call nearby when gunshots erupted at Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 p.m.

