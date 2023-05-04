Massive anti-globalist protests mark May Day in France

(TSARIZM) – May Day in France was marked by massive anti-globalist protests in Paris and across the country. Over 2.3 million people turned out, with over 600,000 in the capital alone according to estimates from Union organizers, making this the largest May Day protest in France in over thirty years.

The mainstream media outside of France either ignored the protests altogether or distorted the motives of the protesters, claiming that all the demonstrators are upset about is the government’s raising the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64. This is an intentional tactic on the part of the globalist media to undermine support for the protesters outside the country by making them appear ridiculous in the eyes of the international public.

Farmers, firefighters, and others joined Union workers as they marched peacefully in protest against the authoritarian regime of President Emmanuel Macron. In addition to protesting the retirement law that the government imposed by dictate, bypassing parliament, the demonstrators called for France to exit the European Union and to end French support for the war in Ukraine. The marchers also condemned police violence, which the Macron regime has escalated against its own people throughout the Spring.

