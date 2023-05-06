A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Massive study reveals COVID vax linked to untreatable eyeball clots

'Significantly' greater risk of developing retinal vascular occlusion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:38pm
(Image by Faisal Rahman on Pexels)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – A major scientific journal has published research linking COVID vaccinations to retinal vascular occlusion, with vaccinated individuals at “significantly” greater risk of developing blood clots than unvaccinated individuals.

The paper published in Nature harvested data on some 95,156,967 people. Of those, 7.3 million met the criteria for inclusion in the study.

Controlling for confounding variables such as people on anticoagulants, certain contraceptives, and other medications, the researchers were left with 745,041 vaccinated and 3.8 million unvaccinated subjects to compare. They found that “two years after vaccination, the chances of all subtypes… of retinal vascular occlusion increased significantly in the vaccinated cohort.”

