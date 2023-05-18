A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mayor claims 50% of New York City hotel rooms are occupied by migrants

Says it's already hurting the economy

Published May 18, 2023 at 3:54pm
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:54pm
(THE BLAZE) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed that the migrant crisis is so bad that 50% of all hotel rooms in the city are being occupied by illegal aliens. Adams made the comments on Wednesday while addressing criticism for his handling of the crisis.

“In order to address an onslaught, you have to have places you can put people. Almost half of all hotel rooms now are taken up by asylum seekers. Think about that. I’m not sure what it’s going to take before people hear what I am saying," said Adams in a media briefing in Harlem.

“New York City is the hotel capital. We’re the hotel capital — tourism, visitors, sporting events, graduations,” he added. “It’s a major economic engine for us. Almost 50% of those hotel rooms are being taken up by migrant asylum seekers.”


