Mayor demands no more illegals be sent to her city, gets brilliant response

Chicago has been a "sanctuary city" for decades.

Officials often have talked about helping with illegal aliens who arrive in the United States without a support structure.

But talking about it and doing it apparently are two different things.

Breitbart reports that outgoing Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has sent a message to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, that he should stop sending migrants to Chicago, because "we are tapped out."

TRENDING: Yes, RFK Jr. is a threat to Joe Biden

Lightfoot said, of her letter to the governor, "We have not heard anything back. And frankly, I didn’t expect to hear anything back, but I felt like it was important to once again try to engage the governor, but also let him know what his policies and practices are doing in cities like Chicago. We are completely tapped out. We have no more space. No more resources. And frankly, we’re already in a surge. We’ve been seeing over the last two to three weeks, 200 plus people coming to Chicago every single day. We call them walk-ins, because they’re not coming on buses, but they are coming on planes from San Antonio, and we’re very concerned, because they don’t seem like they’re getting screened at the border. We’ve seen people coming with serious medical issues."

She went on,"What’s getting lost in what the governor is doing is the fact that these are human beings. In any other emergency, you would be coordinating. You would be collaborating. You would be talking about specifically what the needs of the people are. We’ve seen people come off of these buses that he has sent who are victims of sexual assault, who have serious medical conditions that can’t be dealt with by the paramedics that we have on-site. They’ve got to be rushed to the hospital. Women who are in such an advanced stage of labor that they literally get off the bus and give birth within one of our facilities. That doesn’t make any sense."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Lightfoot apparently would rather dump the entire load on Texas and other border states.

Should governors continue to bus illegal aliens to 'sanctuary cities' including Chicago? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (687 Votes) 2% (13 Votes)

A commentary at Gateway Pundit explained, "The crisis at the southern border will not end until liberals feel the pain that their policies create for other states and communities, particularly at the southern border."

Abbott's response?

"Isn’t Chicago a sanctuary city? Isn’t that what Lightfoot has said?"

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!