Media's hate for Tucker Carlson is indescribable

For most of us, the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News left us with a hole in our heart and our lives – much like the untimely death of Rush Limbaugh. The only difference was one hour a day versus three hours a day to look forward to.

But for the fake media and Big Tech, the censorious class, they were beside themselves; they got what they wanted. In their eyes, it was like a dream-come-true, what they had been hoping for, longing for, yearning for.

How else can you characterize the hateful reviews of what he said day after day as the only Big League journalist and commentator walking out of step with the crowd? Honestly, they will soon have nothing else talk about and write about – nothing left about which their spleens could hope to ooze more toxic bile. They're like the walking dead. They got their victim – but there's nothing left to eat.

Who am I talking about?

Well, most of you probably didn't have time to keep up with all of Tucker's detractors. They were legion.

Let's start with Diana Falzone and Asawin Suebsaeng of the distinguished journal Rolling Stone. They recently breathlessly assembled a hit piece on Tucker headlined "Fox Has a Secret 'Oppo File' to Keep Tucker Carlson in Check, Sources Say."

"Fox News executives have in their possession a dossier of alleged dirt on Tucker Carlson should he attack the network in the wake of his departure, eight sources at and close to the network tell Rolling Stone," they wrote. "When Fox announced Carlson's departure on (last) Monday, the network presented the separation as amicable. But according to one former on-air Fox personality, the anchor and some of the channel's top executives are parting ways on 'the worst' and 'messiest possible terms.' Indeed, in private communications released last month as part of the Dominion-Fox lawsuit, the now-fired Fox host gossiped that one such exec 'hates us,' claiming she was covertly working against him and other hosts. But if Carlson attempts to torch the network he's leaving, Fox is prepared, the sources say."

Wow! The jealously and hatred of these impostor journalists is palpable, isn't it? There's no shortage of them. They're just everywhere. From the New York Times to the truthfully named Daily Beast, they are all obsessed with Tucker. Why? Because he has a different point of view and articulates it clearly and accurately. That's his "sin." His only one apparently.

But it's not only the fake media, it's also the "woke" Pentagon taking potshots at Tucker. Lately, regular veterans defended him after anonymous "senior" Pentagon officials celebrated his exit from Fox News. "Every 'senior Pentagon official' who commented on this story while hiding behind anonymity is a coward," Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a Marine Corps veteran, wrote in a recent tweet. "Call me old-fashioned, but senior military officials should maintain neutrality about hot button political topics. And they certainly shouldn't run to one media outlet to gossip – anonymously – about another."

I hope Fox News likes this sort of thing. Suddenly, they're in with the whole nasty rat pack. Tucker has been nothing but a blessing to them – for years! Rupert Murdoch has showed his true stripes. And he's finally killed the golden goose in the process. Now, the boss is suddenly no longer the rogue among the mainstream. He put out a lifeline to Joe Biden and company.

But Tucker continues to shine to most of us. He's a hero, a real American. This was a classy ending of his first message to us, posted on Twitter:

"Both political parties, and their donors, have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That's a depressing realization, but it's not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won't last. They're brain dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so it won't," Carlson said. "The people in charge know this; that's why they're hysterical and aggressive. They're afraid. They've given up persuasion, they're resorting to force. But it won't work. When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars, who have been trying to silence them, shrink and they become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe. True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some. And that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

What is the iron law of the universe?

The premise is that everything happens for a reason, that there are no accidents, that we live in an orderly universe that is governed by natural laws.

You think the fake-news haters knew that? I don't think one of them even cited it.

See you soon, all right.

Watch Tucker's video message:

