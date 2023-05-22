A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Medical school prof: Parents must implement gender ideology for BABIES

'So it honestly starts at birth or even before'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2023 at 9:24pm
(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine who is involved in a LGBTQ+ "special interest group" claimed that parents must start including gender ideology in their families before a baby is born.

"This is my favorite topic," Lauren T. Roth, a professor of pediatrics at Einstein and a physician in the division of academic general pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, said. The doctor has specialized knowledge of transgender medical interventions on children diagnosed with dysphoria.

"Like, this is a normal thing. And we have to understand that gender is on a spectrum. There's not just men and women," she said. "Sometimes [a child's gender identity] matches the chromosomes or the genitals that they were born with, but sometimes it doesn't."

