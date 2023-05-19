Members of Congress calling of new criminal investigation of Clintons

A member of Congress and others have issued a call for a new criminal investigation into the Clintons after discovering that the FBI arbitrarily closed down four such reviews of the duo's foreign donations and speaker fees – which brought Bill and Hillary millions of dollars.

Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz said the investigations that originally were launched by FBI offices in Arkansas, New York and Washington into "possible criminal activity" by the Clinton Foundation need to be reopened.

A report from the Daily Mail said some the claims involved allegedly illegal donations with the intent of buying influence with Hillary Clinton, who at the time was trying to become president.

The Biden family now is facing similar allegations in a report from members of Congress: That they took in some $10 million from foreign sources while Joe Biden was vice president, even though they provided no discernible goods or services for those payments.

The Daily Mail documented that the FBI had "at least four criminal investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton" that were closed down while Hillary was running her second of two failed attempts to gain the White House.

The report explains that the investigation by Special Counsel John Durham, who concluded that the Russia collusion conspiracy theory created by the FBI and Democrats during that presidential race in 2016 was based on literally no evidence, found the FBI "began investigating claims in late 2014 from a 'well-placed' confidential source that two foreign governments were trying to make illegal donations to buy influence with Hillary during her presidential campaign."

At the time investigators were offered documentation of one alleged $2,700 illegal contribution that led to a "substantial" further donation, the report explained.

The report said one of the investigations apparently was based on Peter Schweizer's documentary book, Clinton Cash, that charged the Clintons' "charity" was accepting millions of dollars for foreigners who wanted U.S. foreign policy changed while Hillary was secretary of state.

Durham revealed that all four of the investigations were arbitrarily closed down by senior government officials.

Chaffetz and Gaetz now want those allegations reviewed. In a statement to the Daily Mail, Gaetz charged, "The Clintons had a team of people at the FBI running interference for them to avoid criminal culpability. These matters absolutely warrant additional exposure and review."

Chaffetz explained, "They had the scent, they were on the trail, and they were shut down by the higher ups who had an obvious political desire to see Donald Trump lose and Hillary Clinton win. It's disgusting really. Absolutely these investigations should be revisited."

Durham's report let loose a thunderbolt on the issue, when he found that the FBI had found evidence that "large monetary contributions were made to a non-profit, under both direct and indirect control of [a] federal public official, in exchange for favorable government action and/or influence."

Durham said the FBI also had "source reporting that identified foreign governments that had made, or offered to make, contributions to the Foundation in exchange for favorable or preferential treatment from Clinton."

The report notes Clinton's "murky foreign entanglements included a 2010 deal that gave the Russian government control of huge swaths of U.S. uranium production while Hillary was secretary of state and a uranium company's chief was making $2.35 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation.

The Clintons repeatedly have denied any wrongdoing.

