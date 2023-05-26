Mexico deploys thousands of troops as Popocatépetl volcano rumbles

(ZEROHEDGE) – Popocatepetl volcano has been blanketing towns with ash and disrupting flights at Mexico City's airport this week. Authorities are preparing for the possible evacuation of millions of people as thousands of troops were deployed to the region, according to NPR News.

On Tuesday, Mexico raised the alert level of Popocatepetl to "yellow phase three" from "yellow phase two," one notch below the top "red" level. About 25 million people are living within 60 miles of the 17,797-foot volcano.

The country's Defense Department said nearly 7,000 troops had been deployed to the region, located 45 miles southwest of Mexico City.

