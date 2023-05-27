Move over, Disney & Bud Light. Here's the new No. 1 Target

This is what former President Barack Obama would call a "teachable moment." It's time to teach woke corporate America a lesson they'll never forget.

There are things we can control, and things we can't. We all know the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. We all know many races in the 2022 midterms were rigged and stolen too (see Kari Lake). We're all worried that nothing has changed and therefore 2024 will be rigged and stolen.

I'm sure Democrats would now say, "Really? Stolen? How?"

I can start with the FBI; DOJ; CIA; deep state; social media; mainstream media; the next deadly pandemic; mail-in ballots without voter ID; ballot drop boxes; ballot harvesting; or how about open borders?

Or did you think we haven't noticed President Joe Biden and his Marxist pals are waving in millions of foreigners/illegal aliens/criminals to "fundamentally change America forever"? This is the very definition of "foreign interference in elections."

So, elections may be out of our control. We will never give up, or give in. We will vote, donate and fight to the last man, to the last minute. But if elections are rigged against us, we may be powerless to defeat the evil, radical Left – even if we make up the majority of voters, even if we're winning elections by a landslide.

Now let's talk about what we absolutely CAN control.

We make up the majority of consumers. We can vote with our wallets and pocketbooks. We have the power to destroy woke corporations – who provide the majority of the funding for leftist, woke candidates and leftist, woke causes.

In other words, unlike voting, where the system is rigged against us, we (as consumers) have the money, we have the power and we can choose where we spend that money. No one can rig that.

I wrote the brand-new No. 1 bestseller, "The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book" with my great friend and co-author Nicky Billou to make that point, to teach that strategy, to lead this battle.

In our book, we teach Americans who are conservative, patriotic or Christian (or hopefully all three) how to punish and defund the Left, and how to reward and fund the Right. In other words, how to spend money only with companies that won't use it to destroy America and the things we believe in.

We list the 128 best companies for conservatives, patriots and people of faith to buy from, to spend your money with. We've got you covered. Companies that produce and sell pretty much everything you buy and use are in the book – and they're the good guys, with the white hats. Start spending your hard-earned money only with them.

We are proud to report former President Donald J. Trump agrees with our strategy. Just a few days ago, Trump endorsed our book. Trump said, "It's time to beat the radical Left at their own game. Money does talk – Anheuser-Busch now understands that. Great new book by Wayne Allyn Root. Buy your copy today!"

Now to the "target-rich environment." There is a new No. 1 target in town. Here is the company we all need to absolutely stop spending a dime with – preferably forever.

This spot used to be reserved for Disney. Then Bud Light took over. Make room for a new No. 1. The new No. 1 target is TARGET. As in the department store that thinks its normal to sell Satan-themed clothing for children and even infants. Yes, I said Satan.

We've certainly come a long way from "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" to ...

"Target Loves Satan."

Just one of the designs from the satanic designer with clothing featured at the front of Target stores depicts a guillotine with the words "Homophobe Headrest." One can safely assume this means they encourage the murder of anyone who doesn't support transgender brainwashing for kindergartners, or the mutilation of young children.

The designer's own Instagram page brags that "Satan loves you." One piece of clothing sold at the front of Target stores says, "Satan respects pronouns." Meaning Satan will call you by the gender you identify with. I don't doubt that for a second. If this is what you believe in, I'm guessing Satan is the MVP of your team.

Not surprisingly Target has lost $9 billion in one week since this horrific scandal broke. The executives that run Target clearly think devil worship is cool. They clearly want Target to stand for Satan.

My belief is anyone who runs a billion-dollar brand and thinks Satan-themed clothing is a good business decision must have a desire to commit economic suicide. Deep down in their subconscious, they must want to be put out of business; they must want to be put out of their misery.

So, I think we should give Target exactly what they want.

That's why Target is the new No. 1 target of all decent, sane, salt-of-the-earth, patriotic, churchgoing Americans. Move over Disney and Bud Light. You get a one-week break.

I'll have more to say about Disney and Anheuser-Busch in my next commentary – where I list the top five targets in America for every decent, patriotic American to boycott, starve and bankrupt. And I'll explain the reasons why all these billion-dollar brands are willingly committing suicide.

But for now, just remember: "Target loves Satan." And shop accordingly. Let's make this a "teachable moment" corporate America will never forget.

