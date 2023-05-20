MSNBC guest: Republicans really want spending cuts because they're 'cruel'

Harold Hutchison

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson claimed Friday that Republicans were pushing for spending cuts in debt ceiling negotiations out of cruelty.

“The shock that spending is going on here in Washington, you know, after spending like drunken sailors. You know, we should not be surprised, but we should remind everybody that the cruelty here, the cruelty is not a bug, it’s a feature,” Robinson told “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist.

“It’s the whole point right now of what the Republicans are demanding, is the cruelty,” Robinson continued. “It’s not saving money. It’s being performatively cruel to people that they can demonize, that’s what they’ve always done.”

The House of Representatives passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act April 26 by a 217-215 vote, with four Republicans, Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Ken Buck of Colorado and Andy Biggs of Arizona joining every Democrat in voting “No.” The legislation increases the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, repeals portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, requires Congress to approve regulations that have an economic effect of $100 million or more and establishes new work requirements for welfare programs.

“Kevin McCarthy could need 20, 30, 40 Democratic votes to get this through the House. It’s unclear to me that we are as close as they say we are to getting this done, because Hakeem Jeffries is then going to have to sell these cruel and unnecessary cuts to his caucus or to enough members of his caucus to actually pass this thing,” Robinson said.

Some Democrats urged President Joe Biden to use the 14th Amendment to unilaterally raise the debt ceiling, opposing the new work requirements for welfare. Some Republicans warned that such a move could warrant impeachment.

