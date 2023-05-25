A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Muslim families sue schools for allegedly subjecting their children to sexual content

Accuses district of depriving girls of modesty

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2023 at 1:56pm
Muslim girls (Unsplash)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Muslim parents and activists are going after one of the wealthiest counties in America, which borders D.C. and hosts several federal agencies, for subverting their right to control their children's instruction on gender and sexuality and depriving Muslim girls of modesty.

Montgomery County Public Schools is willfully violating Maryland law and its own policies by withholding parental notice and opt-outs for "storybooks" that expose 3-year-olds to sex workers, kink and drag, tell fifth-graders that gender transitions don't have to "make sense" and celebrate elementary-age children in same-sex romances, a new lawsuit claims.

Religious liberty law firm Becket is representing Muslim, Catholic and Ukrainian-Orthodox parents, all of whom requested opt-outs and notifications before the March policy change, against county schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight and Board of Education members.

WND News Services

