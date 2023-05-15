N.Y. Dem: 'Elected officials and congresspeople are out and out communist!'

In a stunning verdict on what appears to be the status of multiple members of America's current Congress, a Democrat councilman from Queens blasted the staffing decisions by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y.

"It's frightening. They're coming out of the woodwork. Communism has failed in so many places that it is mind-boggling that AOC's constituents keep electing her. This is kind of like a smoking gun that these elected officials and congresspeople are out and out communist."

The comments come from Queens Councilman Bob Holden, after reports by the New York Post revealed that a former aide to Cortez "is now working as a senior official in the New York State Communist Party."

If fact, multiple leftists in Congress openly have advocated for Communist ideals, such as taking from some members of society to give to other members, so that everyone sees an equal outcome.

TRENDING: The border catastrophe is Cloward-Piven all the way

The report said it is Justine Medina, 33, who was a political "organizer" for Cortez, and was paid more than $35,000 from February to November of 2022.

"Almost immediately after the election, Medina began working as a full-blown Marxist. In July 2021, she was identified as 'co-chair of the New York Young Communist League' by the Communist Party newspaper People’s World. The same publication today identifies her as a member of the 'Executive Committee of the New York State Communist Party,'" the Post report found.

On social media, Medina self-identified.

Have U.S. Democrats been communist in reality for years now? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Well, I am a Communist, but work for AOC," was her explanation on social media in 2020.

She continued, "It is true the path there will be unkind to those who block progress, but Communism is good and should not scare you."

The report noted Medina also was involved in successful efforts "to unionize Amazon’s workforce, efforts she bragged about in an article for the Communist Party website, which identified her as a packer at the Amazon warehouse in Staten Island."

Cortez, earlier, helped kill a plan by the company to open a headquarters in New York City.

Medina has, according to the report, a long history of arrests, including several for a Black Lives Matter riot in 2020.

The Post said, "Like many socialists, Medina is a child of privilege. She is the daughter of Cuban-American lawyer Omar Medina, a wealthy trial attorney out of Tampa with a checkered past. Omar Medina’s license was suspended for 30 days in 2013 after he made false statements on behalf of a client, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. That same year he was sued for wage theft — the case was settled. He lives in a five bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,316-square foot manse in Tampa worth more than $3 million. He has donated thousands of dollars to President Biden and Hillary Clinton, records show."

A report from the Post Millennial explained, "Communist ideology has been responsible for many political movements throughout the 20th century, resulting in the murder of more than 100 million people."

It explained, "In the 1930s, Joseph Stalin, the Soviet Union's communist dictator, starved millions of Ukrainians, while Mao Zedong, China's communist dictator led the Cultural Revolution and Great Leap Forward, the death toll from which is estimated to have been over 40 million. Pol Pot, Cambodia's Khmer Rouge communist leader, during his brief rule in the 1970s, is estimated to have killed about a quarter of his own country's population."

WND’s longtime Managing Editor David Kupelian commented: “If it seems like a stretch to describe AOC and other members of Congress as ‘communist,’ as New York Councilman Bob Holden has, consider that today’s Democratic Party has become almost indistinguishable from the Communist Party USA. The CPUSA came into existence as a U.S.-based, Moscow-controlled-and-funded communist party, but in recent years just supports radical Democrats, having endorsed John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden for president.”

Added Kupelian: “If comparing the Democratic Party with the Communist Party USA sounds over the top, just go to their website – CPUSA.org – and spend 10 or 15 minutes checking it out. Try to discern any significant difference between the Communist Party's concerns, sensibilities and solutions – on issues from “trans rights” (their current top story), to America being a “racist country,” to “immigrant rights” to global warming to renewable energy to wealth redistribution to condemning law enforcement as racist – and those of today's Democratic Party."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!