Nasdaq closes 1% higher after inflation data is cooler than anticipated

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite closed higher Wednesday as investors fled to tech stocks after a tamer-than-expected inflation report.

The S&P 500 added 0.45%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched downward by 0.09%. The Nasdaq gained 1%.

April consumer prices increased 4.9% from a year ago, which was less than the 5% annual increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. Month-over-month inflation matched expectations with a 0.4% increase in April.

