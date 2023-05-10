A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nasdaq closes 1% higher after inflation data is cooler than anticipated

Investors also monitoring latest updates on U.S. debt ceiling as worries mount

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:09pm
(Image by Firmbee from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite closed higher Wednesday as investors fled to tech stocks after a tamer-than-expected inflation report.

The S&P 500 added 0.45%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched downward by 0.09%. The Nasdaq gained 1%.

April consumer prices increased 4.9% from a year ago, which was less than the 5% annual increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. Month-over-month inflation matched expectations with a 0.4% increase in April.

