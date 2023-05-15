A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nashville shooter's unredacted manifesto 'delivered to judge,' and public to get chance to speak

Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal By Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:55pm
A legal battle over a manifesto written by The Covenant School shooter could be brewing.

An unredacted copy of the document, along with a copy with proposed redactions, was delivered to the Davidson County Chancellor's chambers for a judge to review, according to WZTV.

The manifesto was authored by mass murderer Audrey Hale.

Hale, who professed a transgender identity, killed three children and three employees of the Christian school in the March 27 mass shooting.

The circumstances of the attack have led many to identify Hale's actions as a hate crime against Christians -- a theory that could be corroborated by the manifesto's release.

Hale was killed by police officers responding to the shooting.

Community members have called for the document's full, unaltered release -- but it's yet to be released to the public.


Tennessee officials such as Gov. Bill Lee have called for the manifesto's release, according to WSMV-TV.

Both the FBI and local law enforcement have access to the document.

A representative for the Metro Nashville Police Department indicated that the manifesto was undergoing review for public release in late April.

However, the agency reversed course after that announcement, citing pending litigation in declining to provide a timeframe for the document's release, according to the New York Post.

Will the public ever see the unredacted manifesto?

Former Hamilton County Sheriff James Hammond and the Tennessee Firearms Association are among the entities suing for the manifesto's release.

A chancery court judge and attorneys for the city are set to discuss the potential release of the document in a Wednesday status hearing, according to WZTV.

Members of the public will have the option to comment on the document's potential release in a June 8 hearing.

Investigators haven't publicly identified a motive underlying Hale's crime.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

