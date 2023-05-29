A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
What nation has world's highest prevalence of diabetes? (Hint: Not USA)

Data reveals country where nearly one-third of citizens have disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 1:25pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Despite advancements in healthcare lengthening life expectancy across the world, there are still many diseases that are hard to beat. One of these growing and costly diseases is diabetes, but each country is being hit differently.

As Visual Capitalist's Freny Fernandes details below, one of the leading causes of death and disability globally, over half a billion people are living with diabetes today. The World Bank’s IDF Diabetes Atlas reveals that diabetes was responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021 alone.

With close to 33 million (31%) of its adult population suffering from diabetes, Pakistan was the country with the highest prevalence of diabetes.

Read the full story ›

