How a National Popular Vote system combats election fraud

I've only changed my mind on one political issue in my life: the National Popular Vote (NPV). What convinced me to support it was that the votes of people in non-battleground states don't count under the current electoral math. So much for one person, one vote. And with the Democrats targeting certain swing states through election fraud, we can no longer continue to rely on capturing those states; it's become almost impossible for the right to win. If there is a National Popular Vote in place, the Democrats will have to engage in vastly more fraud to be effective.

With states like Arizona now under Democratic leadership due to the left mastering election fraud in those states, there is no chance of getting any legislation passed there to combat the fraud. In Arizona, for example, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs would veto it. Nor will the fraud be prosecuted, with Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes and Democratic Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in office. So we are going to have to think outside of the box.

Another reason it would be wise to move to a NPV is because under the current system, illegal immigrants get to help pick the president: When Congress redraws congressional districts every 10 years based on the census, the districts are allotted on the basis of all residents, not just citizens. So states like California that have rapidly increasing illegal immigrant populations are gradually getting more electoral votes, while states without them are losing electoral votes. Since California's electoral votes all go to Democrats, that means an increasing number of electoral votes must be obtained from other states by Republicans in order to win.

California gained about 15 electoral votes over the last 50 years. With the NPV, illegal immigrants would be irrelevant, since if Republicans won the popular vote for president, all 54 of California's electoral votes would go to the Republican.

In recent years, California gained five electoral votes, New York gained one, and Washington state gained one. However, five red states lost electoral votes; Indiana, Missouri, Louisiana, Montana and Oklahoma each lost one electoral vote. Texas was the only red state to gain electoral votes, it gained two.

TRENDING: 8 ways government shielded Joe Biden from the 'laptop from Hell'

With this trend continuing, Arizona and Georgia turning allegedly purple, and the Blue Wall in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin rebuilt, the math isn't there for Republicans to continue winning by just focusing on a handful of battleground states.

We've been electing a president of the Battleground States of America. In 2020, the state-level margins of victory that allegedly gave Joe Biden the electoral votes of the three states that decided the election were 10,457 votes in Arizona, 11,779 votes in Georgia and 20,682 votes in Wisconsin.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has been adopted by 15 states and the District of Columbia, totaling 195 electoral votes. Once enough states adopt it, totaling 270 electoral votes, it will go into effect.

There is a perception that NPV is a far-left effort, due to a more radical version leftists like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want to adopt, which would amend the Constitution, eliminate the Electoral College, and federalize the administration and conduct of presidential elections. Not only is that approach completely unrealistic given the hurdles of constitutional amendments, but I don't know a single conservative who supports it.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is a much better approach which, importantly, preserves the Electoral College, doesn't amend the Constitution and maintains the critical role of state legislatures in running elections.

Some of the most conservative legislators across the country voted for the NPV, and there are plenty of well-known conservatives who back it such as Donald Trump and former Rep. Bob Barr. According to Pew Research, Republican support for the NPV increased from 27% in 2016 to 42% last year. Both the GOP-controlled Arizona House and GOP-controlled Oklahoma Senate have passed it. The NPV is a bipartisan effort, funded by both the right and the left. A conservative, pro-life tax protester, Tom Golisano, is one of the two biggest funders.

Opponents complain that a NPV will favor big blue cities, but that's not correct. The 100 biggest cities have 65 million people, whereas rural America has 66 million. When Hillary Clinton and Al Gore won the popular vote but lost the election in their respective presidential races, Republicans were focusing their efforts on swing states, not running a truly national campaign focusing on rural voters. Republicans focusing on congressional elections across the country in 2022 won the popular vote.

The NPV doesn't get rid of the Electoral College, and it doesn't violate the Constitution, which is silent on how states choose their electors. Yet strangely, those are two of the biggest criticisms. There are so many myths about the NPV and the Constitution that the NPV has a long list of them on its website. The current winner-take-all rule used by states did not become prevalent until long after the Founding Fathers were dead. State-based winner-take-all laws were adopted to protect slavery.

So why are the Democrats so keen on the NPV? I think it is ironically due to believing the same myth that some on the right are floating, that big blue cities will get to determine the outcome of elections.

In order to combat election fraud in states taken over by Democrats, patriots are going to have to look to alternative methods. In addition to adopting the NPV, they should stack the polls with election observers, like Virginia did in 2021. Many believe that is why Virginia turned red that year, despite Democrats eliminating the state's election integrity laws.

Patriots should also get jobs in key election positions, such as with the county governments running elections and at private election companies like Dominion and Runbeck Election Services. Whistleblowers are increasingly emerging in those places to discuss violations of the law observed during elections.

NPV is one issue the right will outsmart the left on. Don't write it off.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!