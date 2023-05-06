A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
NATO to open office in Japan, the Alliance's 1st in Asia

China warned against 'eastward foray into the Asia Pacific'

WND News Services
Published May 6, 2023
(ANTIWAR) – NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Japan next year, the alliance’s first in Asia, Nikkei Asia reported Wednesday.

In recent years, NATO has turned its gaze toward the Asia Pacific region and named China a “systemic challenge” in its 2022 Strategic Concept. As part of its strategy against China, the alliance is deepening cooperation with countries in the region.

According to Nikkei, the purpose of the liaison office in Japan is to “allow the military alliance to conduct periodic consultations with Japan and key partners in the region, such as South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand as China emerges as a new challenge, alongside its traditional focus on Russia.”

WND News Services
