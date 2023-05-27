9 in 10 Dems 'willing to throw the 2nd Amendment under a bus'!

A new poll reveals that nearly nine of 10 Democrats responding, 88%, say that gun rights, established in the Constitution's Second Amendment, must be a lower priority than the anti-violence agenda.

And the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms warns that's alarming.

Th NPR-PBS poll was conducted May 15-18 and said that huge percentage of Democrats responding "think reining in gun violence is more important than protecting gun rights."

Sixty-seven percent of Republicans voted the opposite direction.

TRENDING: Russian draft dodgers punch transgender card

"This is a stunning revelation," said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. "While we have always advocated for safer communities and have supported citizen initiatives aimed at locking up criminals, it is appalling that such an overwhelming percentage of Democrats are so willing to throw the Second Amendment under a bus to achieve some false sense of security."

Gottlieb, years ago, championed both "Three Strikes" and "Hard Time for Armed Crime" initiatives, which received massive public support in Washington state and then became popular nationwide.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The idea of putting violent, repeat offenders in prison has always made more sense than penalizing law-abiding citizens who only want to exercise their constitutional rights," he explained. "The notion that you are somehow going to discourage criminals by disarming their intended victims isn’t just foolish, it’s downright crazy."

Should an anti-violence agenda supersede the Second Amendment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (1 Votes) 98% (48 Votes)

He pointed out that constitutional rights are not "something you vote on."

"Nor," he said, "do you casually give them up in hopes of creating some Utopian fantasy. If criminals know people do not have the means to fight back, they will exploit the situation. That’s why we fight so hard, day after day, to protect the right that makes it possible for us to protect our families, homes and communities."

"The right to keep and bear arms is enshrined in our Bill of Rights and most state constitutions for a reason," he said. "If we don’t protect all of our rights vigorously, pretty soon we will end up with none of them."

The poll pointed out there is little consensus to address criminals who use guns in their violence.

But it said 57% of Americans think their local schools are safe from gun violence, down from 65% a few months ago.

"Republicans (69%) and independents (58%) are more likely than Democrats to say their community schools are safe. Democrats divide (49% safe to 48% not safe)," the report said.

"Sixty percent of Americans, including four in 10 who own guns, think it is more important to control gun violence than to protect gun rights (38%). Democrats (88%) overwhelmingly agree. 55% of independents say the same. While 67% of Republicans think it is more important to protect gun rights, 32% of the GOP say controlling gun violence should be the priority."

Various ideas considered include banning the sale of some weapons, putting gun buyers through mental health screenings, background checks and red flag laws.

It said, "A growing proportion of Americans also say their first reaction to a mass shooting is more people need to carry guns. 35% have this view compared with 25% in 2019. Four percent, down from 16%, are unsure."

And a large majority approve of the "Stand Your Ground laws," which let people in a public place use deadly force in self-defense.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].