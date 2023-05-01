Needed: More exposure of political and social grifters

The greatest asset for any grifter isn't his ability to deceive nor is it the uninitiated. The greatest asset for political and social grifters is gullible people – specifically gullible people who fail to understand that the most successful grifters are those who corrupt by division and those who make gullible people feel smart.

The gullible lament that the diabolical machinations happened so quickly – but said machinations didn't happen overnight. Rather the gullible didn't heed the warning until what seems to be the morning of the night before.

Political and social grifters fight exposure before they're ready with the savagery of ravenous hyenas. Any threat of exposure before they're fully entrenched triggers ad hominem attacks led by their faithful apparatchiks that once upon a time masqueraded as journalists, but in the zeitgeist of today no longer find it necessary to disguise themselves.

Codification of the most reprobate forms of debauchery isn't advancement; it's devolvement by definition. Sodomist activists posit that any opposition to homosexuality, same-sex marriage and/or other sexual perversions is counter to the civil rights won by those Americans who were by law not permitted to participate in society as others Americans, exclusively because of the amount of surface melanin they exhibited. No one knows you're a homosexual unless one flaunts his or her deviant sexual interests.

Gullible people bought the argument that same-sex marriage was a civil right, not the deliberate deconstruction of family as it has been since the creation of man. But, as I said in a 2003 Associated Press article: "The whole things bespeaks of something much deeper and more insidious than 'we just want to get married.' They want to change the entire social order."

At that time political/social grifters who wanted the public to believe homosexuality wasn't a movement, but just a sanguine group of individuals who wanted to be like everyone else, excoriated me.

I argued that it was my God-given natural right to like and dislike a person based upon shared interests and sometimes just because that person is likeable. The problem with the homosexual activist agenda was/is it refuses to accept this. They espouse a heterodoxy wherein we must accept them based on their lifestyle, instead of despite it. The sodomistic movement is about forced acceptance, not tolerance.

When Marjorie King's definitive exposition "Queering the Schools" (City Journal, Spring 2003) laid bare the homosexual activist's plan for public education, she was threatened, called a liar and cursed. Those of us who supported her factual exposé were attacked as liars and haters. Twenty-years later everything Marjorie King stated in her article and everything I stated in my AP article is taking place in the public schools. The political and social grifters are silent. They couldn't care less, because their Erebusic agenda is today fully entrenched into the public school system.

The gullible are left to opine concerning what appears to them to be the swiftness with which this wickedness has descended upon us. It only appears to have occurred swiftly, because they refused to listen when we first warned.

When I warned about Obama in my 2004 syndicated op-ed titled: "Darth Democrat," the various adjunct groups, complete with their camarilla in the domestic hate group "People For The America Way," accused me of being a conspiracy theorist and a liar. They accused me of being ashamed of my race. I replied, "My race was 'born-again Christian American' and I was massively proud of same."

The gullible voted for Obama because they bought the lie that the presidency was a participation position and that it was Obama's turn based upon melanin. The gullible didn't heed my warning, but Obama was paying attention, because he sent me a personally signed birthday card with a cloaked threatening message directed at my family. My response was then and is now that where I come from we would have slapped his face for being a sissy with horse teeth and a grotesquely unattractive vodka-drenched wife, before we kicked his butt for trying to intimidate someone, i.e., me. But, the gullible bought the lies of political and social grifters only to very quickly suffer remorse for not listening to others and myself.

The gullible bought the two great lies of the political and social grifters, including Obama, who claimed that if you liked your doctor you could keep him, and the other being your health care rates wouldn't increase. Both were unmitigated lies, and Obama et al. knew it even as they were attacking people for speaking what was absolute truth.

One of the greatest deceptions embraced by the gullible was the insanity of social distancing, masks, forced isolation and mandated injections of unidentified toxic compounds. We were called conspiracy theorists, deniers, anti-vaxers, etc. We were told being injected with the deadly toxin was the loving thing to do. Funny, they claimed the same thing about murdering babies. Just as I fail to understand how the murder of children is a display of love, I fail to reconcile how harming myself, including the prospect of death, is showing love for my family or others.

The public bought the lies and boasted of embracing the deadly deceptions of the political and social grifters pushing fear and toxins. Now, the larvae of these lies are hatching, and people are suddenly dropping dead. Young athletes in impeccable health are dying on the playing fields. Pilots, on-air hosts, performers ad nauseam are suddenly dropping dead. And the grifters want us to believe there's no connection between the toxin, death, heart disease, nerve pain, cancer and more?

The grifters think that if they have enough mentally ill men and women advertise they're opposite what they were born, we won't believe they're mentally impaired. How can any intellectually honest person look at Richard Levine or some mentally deranged man or woman and participate in the craziness by calling that person a man when she was born a woman and vice versa?

It's past time for the gullible to realize that there's nothing magnanimous in embracing the insanity and lies of political and social grifters. There's nothing honorable, and there's nothing godly. Some may never awaken from their stupor, as evidenced by those we see driving alone in their vehicles with a mask and face shield on.

