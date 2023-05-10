A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldWND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Network anchor quits after her sexual affair with CEO got him booted

'I had an inappropriate relationship which I deeply regret'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:08am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hadley Gamble (Courtesy CNBC)

Hadley Gamble (Courtesy CNBC)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

A CNBC anchor whose sexual harassment complaint resulted in the ouster of NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell is leaving the network, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Hadley Gamble, who was a senior international correspondent for the financial network according to the CBNC website, received a multi-million dollar settlement, according to the Post.

TRENDING: This is the SECOND time Biden has interfered in probe of his family

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond,” a Comcast spokesperson told the Post about Gamble, who hosted “Capital Connection” from a studio in Dubai.

Gamble had an on-and-off relationship with Shell since 2012 before she filed the complaint accusing Shell of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination that led to Shell’s sudden departure from NBC Universal in April.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in a statement released April 23, according to Deadline.

Are network news agencies led by immoral people?

Gamble also faced an internal investigation into her relationship with 76-year-old Tom Barrack, a billionaire who backed former President Donald Trump, the New York Post reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







April report shows 'inflation is still firmly entrenched in the economy,' economist says
Kari Lake closing in on Arizona U.S. Senate bid, report says
Network anchor quits after her sexual affair with CEO got him booted
Country-music star cancels 6 weeks of shows after 'bad news' from doctors
Everything you've heard about the debt limit is wrong
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×