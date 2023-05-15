New Mexico mass shooting kills multiple civilians in front of church

A mass shooting in front of a church in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday has reportedly left at least three civilians dead and two police officers hospitalized.

Alex Caprariello of NewsNation tweeted: "Reports of an active shooter and multiple people dead in front of a church in Farmington, New Mexico. Unconfirmed dispatch audio reporting three dead and an officer down. EMS dispatch reports more than 50 shots fired."

Reports of an active shooter and multiple people dead in front of a church in Farmington, New Mexico. Unconfirmed dispatch audio reporting three dead and an officer down. EMS dispatch reports more than 50 shots fired. — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) May 15, 2023

Intel Point Alert noted: "At least 3 dead, several more injured following mass shooting at First Presbyterian Church in Farmington, New Mexico; shooter down with CPR in progress."

TRENDING: The border catastrophe is Cloward-Piven all the way

BREAKING: At least 3 dead, several more injured following mass shooting at First Presbyterian Church in Farmington, New Mexico; shooter down with CPR in progress pic.twitter.com/L4XRwjQQ8l — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) May 15, 2023

Police say officers shot and killed the alleged gunman.

The New York Post reported: "The shooting took place in a residential part of the town, which was placed in lockdown along with several nearby churches."

Local schools were placed on lockdown, but those lockdowns have now been lifted, according to the Farmington Municipal Schools Facebook page:

"1:05PM UPDATE: The Farmington Police Department has notified us that all preventative lockdowns can now be lifted. All students will be released. Busses will pick up students and drop them off following their normal runs."

Police added: "At this time we don't believe there is a second suspect. All lockdowns have been lifted."

There are "multiple civilian victims" of the shooting, according to police, but officials did not have immediate details about their conditions.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

The two injured officers are from the Farmington Police Department and the New Mexico State Police, and both were listed in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Officials said the suspect's identity was not yet known.

Megan Mitchell at the San Juan County Sheriff's Office called the incident "an open and active ongoing investigation," and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Four are confirmed dead in an active mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico. Two officers have been injured. One victim was reported to be a 35-year-old male who had been shot in the arm. One fatality, a young Caucasian male, was observed in the 700 block of… pic.twitter.com/Mh2fbeLiqY — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 15, 2023

"I am deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington," said Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

"I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.

"I'm also grateful for the quick response by law enforcement. My administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible."

The Associated Press noted, "Farmington is a city of nearly 50,000 residents in northwestern New Mexico, near the Four Corners region. It serves a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation and is a supply line and bedroom community to the region’s oil and natural gas industry."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!