HealthTHE FATS OF LIFE
New York City mayor bans height and weight discrimination

Says body type has nothing to do with health

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 27, 2023 at 2:42pm
(THE BLAZE) – The Democratic mayor of New York City outlawed discrimination against people on the basis of weight and height in the Big Apple. Adams signed the law into practice on Friday while surrounded by "fat liberation" supporters.

"We all deserve the same access to employment, housing and public accommodation, regardless of our appearance and it shouldn't matter how tall you are, or how much you weigh," said Adams at the signing ceremony.

Other local and state governments have banned height and weight discrimination including Michigan; Santa Cruz; San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Madison, Wisconsin; and Binghamton, New York.

