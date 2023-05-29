New York Times laments lack of 'kink' in new 'Little Mermaid'

(FOX NEWS) – The New York Times is taking heat online after it published a review of the new live-action "The Little Mermaid" that complained "kink" was missing from the film.

"The new, live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval," movie critic Wesley Morris wrote in a review for The Times.

"It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing," he wrote.

