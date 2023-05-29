A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New York Times laments lack of 'kink' in new 'Little Mermaid'

'The left sexualizes kids'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 11:35am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Disney's live-action version of 'The Little Mermaid' (video screenshot)

Disney's live-action version of 'The Little Mermaid' (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – The New York Times is taking heat online after it published a review of the new live-action "The Little Mermaid" that complained "kink" was missing from the film.

"The new, live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval," movie critic Wesley Morris wrote in a review for The Times.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing," he wrote.

TRENDING: 'Cruel' and 'almost sinful': Christians warn of ties between 2 Biden schemes

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Green projects facing 'Iron Wall of Megaprojects'
Only Amazon knows that it's not a 'monopoly'
5 pandemic inventions that have fallen out of style
Bakery workers left terrified after hungry black bear barges in, steals 60 cupcakes
New York Times laments lack of 'kink' in new 'Little Mermaid'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×